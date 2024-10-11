Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engg gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,635.48/share

Sansera Engg gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,635.48/share

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sansera Engineering added 1.48% to Rs 1,610.20 after the company's board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,635.48 per share.

The floor price of Rs 1,635.48 is at a premium of 3.07% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,586.70 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sansera Engineering is primarily engaged in the machining of precision engine forged components for the automotive (2Ws and 4Ws) and non-automotive sectors (aerospace, agriculture). The company also manufactures connecting rods for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.9% to Rs 49.58 crore on a 12.7% increase in net sales to Rs 743.93 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, below 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

Data leak

Star Health breach: Beware, your Aadhaar, PAN, password leak risk fraud

Dengue, Mosquito

Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP will sweep upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: JP Nadda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon