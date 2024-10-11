Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 1,095 crore from DLF City Centre

Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 1,095 crore from DLF City Centre

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has secured a construction order from DLF City Centre worth Rs 1,094.67 crore.

The project involves construction of civil & composite steel structural works including rough finishing works for Block 5, 6 and 7 at Downtown, Phase-2, Sector-25A Gurugram.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The work at the commercial complex has to completed within a period of 21 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 38.5% to Rs 30.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 49.71 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.4% YoY to Rs 919.35 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

The scrip fell 1.06% to currently trade at Rs 1096.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, below 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; TCS drags 2.5%

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

Data leak

Star Health breach: Beware, your Aadhaar, PAN, password leak risk fraud

Dengue, Mosquito

Panacea Biotec surges 4% on reports of launching dengue vaccine in two yrs

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP will sweep upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: JP Nadda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon