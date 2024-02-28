Sensex (    %)
                        
NMDC reports accident at construction site at Kirandul complex

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
NMDC reported a tragic incident at a construction site in the Kirandul Complex of NMDC wherein 4 lives were lost due to the collapse of rock formations on the hillside. An unpredictable collapse of strata from a 15 meter high and 70 meter length rock formation landed on the workers on the construction site at Screening Plant III.
Though rescue operations were immediately initiated, 4 contractual workmen could not be rescued alive. Two other contractual workmen who sustained injuries during this incident are being treated at the NMDC Hospital and now out of harms way.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

