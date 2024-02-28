Sensex (    %)
                        
K.P. Energy commissions further 25.2 MW ISTS connected wind power project at Sidhpur

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
KP Energy has successfully commissioned further 25.2MW (Phase-VI) ISTS connected Wind Power Project comprising 12 numbers of WTGs of 2.1MW each at Sidhpur site in Devbhoomi Dwarka. This Phase-VI commissioning is a part of the 250.8MW ISTS connected Wind Power Project capacity awarded to Apraava Energy by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under Tranche-VIII bidding. KP Energy is developing the Project for Apraava Energy as a Contractor under the Land and Balance of Plant Contract.
With the present Phase-VI commissioning, the net cumulative capacity commissioned at Sidhpur site stands at 163.8MW (i.e., 52.5MW + 29.4MW + 25.2MW + 21MW+ 10.5MW + 25.2MW) against the awarded capacity of 250.8MW.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

