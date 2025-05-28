Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC slips as Q4 PAT drop 22% QoQ to Rs 1,483 cr

NMDC slips as Q4 PAT drop 22% QoQ to Rs 1,483 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

NMDC declined 1.88% to Rs 71.39 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 21.8% to Rs 1,483.18 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,896.66 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 6.65% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 7,004.59 crore during the quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit increased by 4.77%, while revenue grew 7.94% in Q4 FY25, driven by higher revenue from pellet sales. Profit before tax (PBT) declined 0.89% YoY to Rs 2,337.88 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from pellets, other minerals, products, & services stood at Rs 662.07 crore, marking a 966.65% YoY increase. Revenue from iron ore reached Rs 6,350.49 crore, up 1.82% YoY during the same period.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 17.37% to Rs 6,538.82 crore on a 12.19% rise in revenue to Rs 23,905.52 crore in FY25 over FY24.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of March 2025, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

