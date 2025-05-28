Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Techno Electric & Engg surges after Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Techno Electric & Engg surges after Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Techno Electric & Engineering Company soared 8.19% to Rs 1,353.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 73.7% to Rs 134.65 crore on 85.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 815.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 119.6% YoY to Rs 174.36 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 77.41% to Rs 694.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 391.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 638.38 crore (up 75.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 21.46 crore (up 69.24% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 3.60 crore (down 15.69% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.5% to Rs 422.95 crore on 51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,268.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) is a power infrastructure company in India, primarily focused on providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across various segments of the power sector, including generation, transmission, and distribution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

