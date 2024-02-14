Sensex (    %)
                        
Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 37.27% to Rs 4.09 crore
Net Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.27% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.096.52 -37 OPM %12.4719.02 -PBDT1.111.89 -41 PBT-8.33-8.49 2 NP-8.33-8.49 2
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

