North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 89.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 89.87% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 103.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 944.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1212.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.944.721212.5143.6847.77301.22441.9972.85232.8810.47103.37