North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 89.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 22.09% to Rs 944.72 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 89.87% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 103.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 944.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1212.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales944.721212.51 -22 OPM %43.6847.77 -PBDT301.22441.99 -32 PBT72.85232.88 -69 NP10.47103.37 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content