Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 89.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales decline 22.09% to Rs 944.72 crore
Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 89.87% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 103.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 944.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1212.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales944.721212.51 -22 OPM %43.6847.77 -PBDT301.22441.99 -32 PBT72.85232.88 -69 NP10.47103.37 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 47.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 108.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 69.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit rises 91.38% in the December 2023 quarter

W H Brady &amp; Co consolidated net profit rises 67.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORECisco LayoffsSarfaraz KhanJeff BezosBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon