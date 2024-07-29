Novartis India standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 27.05% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.2990.6025.9719.1734.2329.3333.6827.7725.7420.26