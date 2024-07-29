Business Standard
Novartis India standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore
Net profit of Novartis India rose 27.05% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.2990.60 2 OPM %25.9719.17 -PBDT34.2329.33 17 PBT33.6827.77 21 NP25.7420.26 27
