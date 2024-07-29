Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 68.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 15.59 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 68.83% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.5912.8921.7416.523.822.443.482.092.601.54