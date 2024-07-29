Business Standard
Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 68.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 15.59 crore
Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 68.83% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5912.89 21 OPM %21.7416.52 -PBDT3.822.44 57 PBT3.482.09 67 NP2.601.54 69
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

