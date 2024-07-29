Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of Qgo Finance rose 70.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.123.30 25 OPM %89.0886.36 -PBDT1.210.73 66 PBT1.180.71 66 NP0.870.51 71
