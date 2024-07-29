Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 70.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.123.3089.0886.361.210.731.180.710.870.51