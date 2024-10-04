Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Divyadhan Recycling Industries off to a great start

NSE SME Divyadhan Recycling Industries off to a great start

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Divyadhan Recycling Industries were trading at Rs 88.20 on the NSE, a premium of 37.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 64.

The scrip was listed at Rs 84, a premium of 31.25% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 88.20 and a low of Rs 81. About 15.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Divyadhan Recycling Industries' IPO was subscribed 27.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2024 and it closed on 30 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 60 to Rs 64 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.24% from 94.06% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Divyadhan Recycling Industries on 25 September 2024, raised Rs 6.84 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.70 lakh shares at Rs 64 per share to 4 anchor investors.

More From This Section

Sundaram-Clayton spurts on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 2,320.78 /share

Sundaram-Clayton spurts on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 2,320.78 /share

Barometers reverse losses; PSU banks rally

Barometers reverse losses; PSU banks rally

NSE SME Sahasra Electronic Solution rallies on debut

NSE SME Sahasra Electronic Solution rallies on debut

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

NSE SME Forge Auto International skids on listing day

NSE SME Forge Auto International skids on listing day

Divyadhan Recycling Industries engaged in the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The recycled fibre and pellets are produced from post-consumer PET bottles also known as Polyethylene Terephthalate bottles. As of 31 August 2024, the company has 83 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 56.12 crore and net profit of Rs 2.37 crore for the period as of 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 450pts, at 82,900, Nifty tests 25,400; IT, Bank up, Auto falls

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,028 cr bonus for 1.17 million Railway staff

Singham 3

Should you buy these film & entertainment stocks this festive season?

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth rises 5.1%, outpaces credit growth in Q2

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddu row, CBI to monitor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon