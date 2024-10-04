Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 13,160 crore in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that the company's overall disbursement for Q2 FY25 was Rs 13,160 crore, which is a YoY decline of 1% over previous year.

For H1 FY25, the total disbursement was approximately Rs 25,900 crore, a growth of 2% on YoY basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Business assets stood at approximately Rs 1,12,600 crore, up by nearly 20% over September 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) was at 96% for Q2 FY25, same as that in Q2 FY24.

As at September 30, 2024, stage-3 assets were at about 3.8% as compared to 4.3% as at September 2023. Stage-2 assets were at around 6.4% as against 5.7% as at September 2023.

 

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs. 8,500 crore, Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

More From This Section

NSE SME Forge Auto International skids on listing day

NSE SME Forge Auto International skids on listing day

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

Aarti Drugs gains after arm receives UK MHRA GMP Compliance Certificate

Aarti Drugs gains after arm receives UK MHRA GMP Compliance Certificate

Suryoday SFB Gross Advances jump 35% YoY in Q2 FY25

Suryoday SFB Gross Advances jump 35% YoY in Q2 FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

The NBFCs standalone net profit jumped 45% to Rs 513 crore on 20% increase in total income to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.77% to currently trade at Rs 310 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

Here's why S H Kelkar and Company share price surged 8% on Oct 4, details

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Australia upholds $610,500 fine against Musk's X on child e-safety concerns

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, at 82,700, Nifty at 25,300; IT, PSB up, Auto, FMCG fall

Samantha Ruth Prabhu startup investment

Samantha Prabhu invests in wellness startup Secret Alchemist as co-founder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon