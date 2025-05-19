Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Virtual Galaxy soar into orbit on market debut

NSE SME Virtual Galaxy soar into orbit on market debut

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Shares of Virtual Galaxy Infotech was trading at Rs 189 on the NSE, a premium of 33.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 142.

The scrip was listed at 180, a premium of 26.76% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 189 and a low of Rs 180. About 21.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech's IPO was subscribed 215.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 May 2025 and it closed on 14 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 65,70,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards setting up an additional development facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, investment in procuring GPUs, servers, and storage systems for the data center, funding of expenditures related to the enhancement, maintenance, and upgrading of existing products through manpower hiring, funding for business development and marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Virtual Galaxy Infotech on 8 May 2025, raised Rs 26.12 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 18.40 lakh shares at Rs 142 per share to 15 anchor investors.

Also Read

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Can your green card be revoked? What NRIs must know about new US rule

LSG vs SRH

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

Delhivery

Delhivery jumps 15% post Q4; achieves first full year of PAT profitability

china, china flag, Politburo

China's April factory output, retail sales growth slow amid trade war pause

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs gain; Protean e-Gov slips 20%, Delhivery up 15%

Virtual Galaxy Infotech is engaged in providing core banking software solutions, IT solutions, ERP implementation, and customized software development services, particularly catering to the BFSI, ERP, and e-Governance domains. The company is primarily involved in the development, customization, installation, and implementation of software applications, along with comprehensive post-implementation support, monitoring, and maintenance services for the delivered solutions. As on 31 December 2024, the company had a total strength of 329 employees on payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 63.50 crore and net profit of Rs 16.54 crore for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with AIC STPINEXT

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with AIC STPINEXT

Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

Protean eGov Tech tanks after exclusion from PAN 2.0 project bidding process

Protean eGov Tech tanks after exclusion from PAN 2.0 project bidding process

Sun Pharma rises after USFDA approves next-gen Blue Light PDT device for actinic keratosis

Sun Pharma rises after USFDA approves next-gen Blue Light PDT device for actinic keratosis

Protean eGov drops as Q3 PAT tumble 18% QoQ to Rs 23 crore

Protean eGov drops as Q3 PAT tumble 18% QoQ to Rs 23 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon