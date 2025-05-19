Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium IN IPL 2025: Matches - 5, Bat 1st Won - 1, Bat 2nd Won - 4, Avg 1st Inns score - 176/7, Lowest Total Defended - 203, Highest Target Chased - 181

LSG vs SRH

LSG vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of the IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
 
Currently placed seventh with 10 points from 11 matches, LSG face a do-or-die scenario with only three games left in the league stage. One more defeat would end their playoff hopes. The Rishabh Pant-led side has struggled recently, losing four of their last five games, and they appear to be low on momentum and self-belief. However, a brief break between matches might provide the team an opportunity to reset and refine their game plan. 
 
 
In a setback, pace spearhead Mayank Yadav has been ruled out due to injury and replaced by New Zealand quick Will O’Rourke. To have any chance of qualifying, LSG must win all their remaining fixtures—against SRH, GT, and RCB—to reach 16 points. Even then, their negative net run rate of -0.469 makes qualification difficult without favorable results in other games.
 
Meanwhile, SRH have already been knocked out of the playoff race, managing just three victories from 11 games. With nothing to lose, they will look to play spoiler and disrupt LSG’s playoff ambitions, especially after suffering a defeat to them earlier in the season. The Sunrisers will be boosted by the availability of all their overseas players for this match.

Also Read

IPL 2025 overseas player availability

IPL 2025: Full list of overseas players available for all 10 teams

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

DC vs GT HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Titans thrash Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 points table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

IPL 2025 Playoffs: All you need to know

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming

Sai Sudharshan

IPL 2025: Sai Sudharshan smashes 2nd IPL ton, steers GT to emphatic win

 
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025
 
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has proven to be a challenging venue for batters this IPL season. The ground’s large boundaries make clearing the ropes difficult. Although the average first-innings score stands at 167, teams ideally need to target a total between 180 and 190 to gain a competitive edge, especially with the dew factor likely to play a role in the second half. 

VENUE – EKANA CRICKET STADIUM, LUCKNOW (IN 2025 IPL)

    • Matches - 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 176/7 (Run Rate – 8.79)

    • Lowest Total Defended – 203, Highest Target Chased – 181

    • 200+ Totals: 1 time in 5 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14

    • Pace: Overs% - 54, Wkts – 31, Avg – 32.3, Eco – 9.6, SR – 20.2

Spin: Overs% - 46, Wkts – 19, Avg – 39.5, Eco – 8.4, SR – 28.1 

    • Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Jaipur (in 2025 IPL)

        ◦ 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 1, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 0

        ◦ 1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4

 
The pitch has generally offered low bounce and played on the slower side, benefiting bowlers who maintain tight lines and disciplined bowling. Of the 19 IPL matches hosted at this venue, chasing sides have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first. 
 
Recent match at Ekana Stadium
 
The most recent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the hosts DC lose at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the visitors winning the tie by 14 runs in a must win tie for them.
 
Other key stats at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 
Ekana Stadium key stats
Stat Details
Matches Played 19
Matches Won Batting First 8 (42.11%)
Matches Won Batting Second 10 (52.63%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 12 (63.16%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 6 (31.58%)
Matches with No Result 1 (5.26%)
Highest Individual Innings 89* – M P Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians – 16/05/2023
Best Bowling Figures 5/14 – M A Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals – 01/04/2023
Highest Team Total 235/6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – 05/05/2024
Lowest Team Total 108 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 01/05/2023
Highest Run Chase Achieved 177/2 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – 01/04/2025
Average Runs per Wicket 26.68
Average Runs per Over 8.43
Average First Innings Score 168.16
 

More From This Section

KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits 5th IPL century; Who scored most hundreds in IPL history?

KL Rahul

KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings highlights | IPL 2025 match 59

RR vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan by 10 runs

DC vs GT

IPL 2025 DC vs GT Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

LSG vs SRH

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon