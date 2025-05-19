Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 41.13 points or 0.05% to 82,371.72. The Nifty 50 index jumped 10.30 points or 0.04% to 25,028.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.98%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,522 shares rose and 1,162 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Bharat Electronics (up 0.70%), ACME Solar Holdings(up 4.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.67%), DLF (up 1.89%), PIs (down 0.37%), Petronet LNG(up 0.53%), NLC India (up 0.77%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.61%), New India Assurance Company (up 2.10%), Jupiter Wagons (up 5.72%), Pfizer (up 1.18%), Kwality Pharmaceuticals (up 0.19%), Kaveri Seed Company(up 5.22%), One Mobikwik Systems (up 1.88%), Mold-Tek Packaging(down 40%), Navneet Education(down 0.27%), The New India Assurance Company(up 2.18%), Petronet LNG(up 0.53%), and Restaurant Brand Asia (down 0.39%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty pharma index rose 1.52% to 21,961.25. The index fell 0.08% in the past trading session.
Divis Laboratories (up 5.5%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 3.42%), Ipca Laboratories (up 3.38%), Natco Pharma (up 2.91%) and Granules India (up 2.43%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Laurus Labs (up 2.34%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.22%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.09%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.92%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.69%) advanced.
Divis Laboratories jumped 5.5% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 662 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 538 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 0.21%. The company reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Bharat Electronics added 0.63%. The company secured additional defence orders worth Rs 572 crore since its last disclosure on April 7 2025.
