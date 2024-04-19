Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with Indus Towers

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
For joint development of renewable energy projects
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Indus Towers (ITL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GOI's efforts towards carbon neutral economy. The MoU is to explore a joint development of grid connected Renewable Energy based Power Projects including Solar, Wind, Energy storage etc. and/or solutions thereof. Indus Towers aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio in a phased manner to Giga Watt scale capacity, for its business operations spread across the country, as a part of its Net Zero commitments
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon