NTPC Green Energy successfully bids for NHPC's BESS project

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the "Selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh InSTS-connected standalone BESS in the state of Kerala under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support."
NGEL has been secured two key projects under the initiative:
40MW/160MWh at Pothencode Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,57,000/MW/month
40MW/160MWh at Sreekantapuram Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,34,000/MW/month
Letter of award from NHPC is awaited.
