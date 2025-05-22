Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy successfully bids for NHPC's BESS project

NTPC Green Energy successfully bids for NHPC's BESS project

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has successfully emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025. NGEL secured a cumulative capacity of 80MW/320MWh under the competitive bidding process.

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the "Selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh InSTS-connected standalone BESS in the state of Kerala under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support."

NGEL has been secured two key projects under the initiative:

40MW/160MWh at Pothencode Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,57,000/MW/month

40MW/160MWh at Sreekantapuram Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,34,000/MW/month

 

Letter of award from NHPC is awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interglobe Aviation Q4 PAT rises 62% YoY to Rs 3,067 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

Interglobe Aviation Q4 PAT rises 62% YoY to Rs 3,067 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 10/sh

BSE drops as SEBI mulls Tuesday expiry for NSE contracts

BSE drops as SEBI mulls Tuesday expiry for NSE contracts

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Deepak Fertilisers records over 21% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 278 crore

Deepak Fertilisers records over 21% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 278 crore

Nifty settles below 24,650 mark; FMCG shares tumble

Nifty settles below 24,650 mark; FMCG shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon