Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX slides 1.65% to 17.26

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,665.10, a premium of 55.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,609.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 203.75 points or 0.82% to 24,609.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, down 1.65% to 17.26.

IndusInd Bank, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Deepak Fertilisers records over 21% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 278 crore

Nifty settles below 24,650 mark; FMCG shares tumble

Himadri Speciality Chemical acquires 16.24% stake in International Battery Company Inc.

TCS announces 5-year engagement with Finland-based DNA

ICRA revises its outlook on LT rating of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to 'negative'

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

