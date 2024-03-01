NTPC rises on completing trial operation of 660 MW

NTPC added 1.64% to Rs 340.95 after the Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura super thermal power project, (3 x 660 MW) successfully completed trial operation.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 59,298 MW and 75,418 MW respectively

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 December 2023, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The state-run power majors consolidated net profit rose 7.3% to Rs 5,208.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 4,854.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,820.38 crore in the December quarter, down 4% from Rs 44,601.84 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Upon successful completion of the trial operation, it has been consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.