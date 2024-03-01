Sensex (    %)
                        
Metal stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 592.92 points or 2.21% at 27458.17 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 5.52%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.9%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.84%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.58%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.97%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.46%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.15%).
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.98%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.79 or 0.76% at 73048.09.
The Nifty 50 index was up 179.05 points or 0.81% at 22161.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 390.63 points or 0.86% at 45615.73.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.89 points or 0.51% at 13471.26.
On BSE,2419 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

