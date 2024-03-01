Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 628.9 points or 2.27% at 28293.54 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.26%), Linde India Ltd (up 3.19%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.15%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.93%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.18%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.42%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.22%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.28%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.25%).
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.79 or 0.76% at 73048.09.
The Nifty 50 index was up 179.05 points or 0.81% at 22161.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 390.63 points or 0.86% at 45615.73.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.89 points or 0.51% at 13471.26.
On BSE,2419 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

