Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.13% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 2.53% today to trade at Rs 1056.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.5% to quote at 34635.28. The index is down 8.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 1.4% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.51 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.13% over last one month compared to 8.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 469 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3491 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1627.05 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

