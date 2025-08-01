Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 406.96 croreNet profit of Aye Finance declined 49.80% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales406.96335.44 21 OPM %40.0953.33 -PBDT45.9985.97 -47 PBT40.8981.47 -50 NP30.5960.94 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content