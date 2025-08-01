Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 406.96 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance declined 49.80% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales406.96335.44 21 OPM %40.0953.33 -PBDT45.9985.97 -47 PBT40.8981.47 -50 NP30.5960.94 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

Market drop in early trade; breadth positive

Nifty 50 could open with some gains; Trump levies steep reciprocal tariff rates on several countries

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2025 quarter

One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

