Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 13.83% over last one month compared to 2.75% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 4.13% today to trade at Rs 2626. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.32% to quote at 20632.84. The index is up 2.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd increased 2.76% and Dabur India Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 8.4 % over last one year compared to the 0.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 13.83% over last one month compared to 2.75% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 22519 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 84066 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3034.5 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2136 on 04 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wall Street Slips Despite Strong Tech Earnings as Trade Tensions and Sector Weakness Weigh on Market

Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the June 2025 quarter

INR extends recovery in opening trades; Weak cues from equities and dollar strength could limit upside

Market drop in early trade; breadth positive

Nifty 50 could open with some gains; Trump levies steep reciprocal tariff rates on several countries

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Business Standard
