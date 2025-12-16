Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

Nucleus Software successfully deploys FinnOne Neo for MB Bank, Vietnam

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Nucleus Software announced that Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank (MB Bank), one of Vietnam's top five commercial banks, has successfully implemented FinnOne Neo in debt management and collection.

The Collection platform provides MB Bank with a unified system that optimizes internal collection workflows, contributes to enhanced efficiency in debt recovery, and delivers a seamless experience throughout the debt management process. With its modular architecture, FinnOne Neo supports automation and improves collection and recovery efficiency across key portfolios.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to hold upto 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to hold upto 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank

Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

INR extends slide to fresh lows amid weak market sentiments

INR extends slide to fresh lows amid weak market sentiments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon