Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Nucleus Software rises as Vietnam's MB Bank implements FinnOne Neo platform

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Nucleus Software Exports rose 1.91% to Rs 944.70 after the company said its FinnOne Neo platform has been successfully implemented by Vietnam's Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank, one of the country's top five lenders.

The company said the implementation covers debt management and collections and was carried out in partnership with the FPT Information System Corporation consortium.

FinnOne Neo provides MB Bank with a unified collections system. It helps streamline internal workflows and improve debt recovery efficiency. The platform also supports automation across key portfolios through its modular architecture.

MB Bank said the solution meets international standards and has been customised to comply with Vietnams legal and regulatory framework. It added that the Repo, Settlement and Legal modules were tailored to deliver optimal results.

 

Nucleus Software said the partnership strengthens its footprint in Southeast Asia. The company added that FinnOne Neo offers a secure and analytics-driven platform to support efficient and flexible collection operations.

MB Bank is accelerating digital adoption across its retail and SME businesses as part of its broader transformation strategy.

Also Read

STOCK MARKET LIVE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 350 pts, Nifty nears 25,900; Axis Bank, Eternal crack 3%

KSH International IPO

KSH International IPO opens; check price band, GMP, reviews, other details

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap share price in focus

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

GOCL Corporation share

GOCL Corp jumps 9% as board approves merger of Hinduja National Power

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Hindi words in English Bills an affront to non-Hindi speakers: Chidambaram

Nucleus Software Exports is a fintech company that provides lending and transaction banking solutions to banks worldwide. It serves over 200 financial institutions across 50 countries, processing more than $15 trillion in annual transactions. Its key offerings include the FinnOne Neo lending platform, the FinnAxia transaction banking suite, and digital services that support banks transformation initiatives.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 20.5% to Rs 26.29 crore on a 5.6% rise in net sales to Rs 213.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Nepal

INR extends slide to fresh lows amid weak market sentiments

INR extends slide to fresh lows amid weak market sentiments

Benchmarks drops in early trade; breadth weak

Benchmarks drops in early trade; breadth weak

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

B. L. Kashyap rises after securing Rs 616-cr order from Sattva CKC

B. L. Kashyap rises after securing Rs 616-cr order from Sattva CKC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon