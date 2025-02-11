Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 72.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 72.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities declined 72.13% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 59.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.411.00 -59 OPM %36.5963.00 -PBDT0.170.63 -73 PBT0.170.61 -72 NP0.170.61 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Betex India standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Betex India standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 49%

Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 49%

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

BLS Intl Q3 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 128 cr in FY25

BLS Intl Q3 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 128 cr in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon