Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX advanced 2.94% to 14.87.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,139, a premium of 67.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,071.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 309.80 points or 1.32% to 23,071.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.94% to 14.87.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

