Oil India and Indra Dhanus Gas Grid collaborate to strengthen energy infra in North-East region

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sign agreement for connecting Oil India's natural gas fields to IGGL's pipeline
Oil India (OIL) and Indra Dhanus Gas Grid (IGGL) signed the hook-up agreements for connecting OIL's natural gas fields of upper Assam with the Duliajan Feeder Line of the North-East Gas Grid and also for evacuation of natural gas to be produced from OIL's DSF block in Tripura through IGGL's 12 NB x 86 km Agartala- Tulamura natural gas pipeline.
This agreement marks a step forward in OIL's shared vision of enhancing the energy infrastructure in North-East region and also OIL's commitment towards a gas based economy for the nation.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

