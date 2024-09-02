Business Standard
Crompton completes LED street lighting project for NHAI road project in Bengaluru

Crompton completes LED street lighting project for NHAI road project in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has completed a landmark LED street lighting project on Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in partnership with SNC (Shankaranarayana Construction) for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) - NH648. This transformative initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing road safety along key national highways.
The 280-kilometer STRR is a vital infrastructure project connecting 12 major towns. Designed to alleviate traffic congestion and boost economic growth in the Bengaluru region, the STRR is poised to revolutionize transportation. As the leading OEM lighting solution provider for NHAI projects, Crompton played a pivotal role in illuminating a critical corridor between Dobaspete - Doddaballapur on a stretch of 42 Kms with cutting-edge LED-powered street lights thereby ensuring the project's success.
To meet the stringent illumination standards set by NHAI, Crompton engineered an advanced lighting design that ensures optimal visibility for all road users. The deployment of over 2,000 high-efficiency streetlights ranging from 220W to 270W, coupled with more than 1,300 poles, has significantly improved road safety while reducing electricity consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional lighting solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

