Crompton completes LED street lighting project for NHAI road project in Bengaluru

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has completed a landmark LED street lighting project on Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in partnership with SNC (Shankaranarayana Construction) for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) - NH648. This transformative initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing road safety along key national highways.

The 280-kilometer STRR is a vital infrastructure project connecting 12 major towns. Designed to alleviate traffic congestion and boost economic growth in the Bengaluru region, the STRR is poised to revolutionize transportation. As the leading OEM lighting solution provider for NHAI projects, Crompton played a pivotal role in illuminating a critical corridor between Dobaspete - Doddaballapur on a stretch of 42 Kms with cutting-edge LED-powered street lights thereby ensuring the project's success.