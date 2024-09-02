Hero MotoCorp sells 5.12 lakh units in month of Aug'24

Domestic sales during the month stood at 492,263 units. Month sales were marginally impacted by supply shortages, which will be made up in September.

Hero MotoCorp registered a month-on-month growth of 38% in its overall dispatch volumes and has sold 24,17,790 units in FY'25 (Apr-Aug), a growth of 8% over the corresponding period of FY'24.

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 512,360 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2024.