Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.04%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.04% at 9307.15 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 6.81%, Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 3.58% and NMDC Ltd shed 2.81%. The Nifty Metal index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 30.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 0.99% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.17% to close at 25278.7 while the SENSEX added 0.24% to close at 82559.84 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

450,000 people affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh, 31,238 evacuated

Navya Naveli Nanda's admission at IIM Ahmedabad

Fans flood internet with enquiries about Navya Naveli Nanda's CAT score

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Global South cities have only 70% of cooling capacity as North ones: Study

PSG

PSG continues their winning streak in Ligue 1 despite Mbappe leaving

SEBI

54% IPO shares allotted to investors sold within a week, shows Sebi study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon