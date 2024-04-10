Oil India reports of leakage at BGN#24 at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Assam

OIL personal rushed to the site and controlled the leak at around 2:20 am today. The District Administration was informed and officials from the Administration was present at site to assess and address the situation. Proactively, fire service was mobilised, and fire service crew is kept stand by.

Upon examination, a hole was observed on the flow path from the X-mass tree and the same is under investigation. Gas and crude oil had spread out over nearby areas located within approximately 100 m from the wellsite. An on-site assessment team of OIL is formed to assess the affected areas immediately. The OIL team is taking up measures for remediation of the affected area.

An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and OIL reassures that the well is in completely cntrolled & closed condition and there is no point of panic for the same.

Oil India announced that an incident of leakage was reported at the X-Mass Tree of well no. BGN#24, located at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Tinsukia District in Assam at around 11:30 pm on 09 April 2024.