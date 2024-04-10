Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil India reports of leakage at BGN#24 at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Assam

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Oil India announced that an incident of leakage was reported at the X-Mass Tree of well no. BGN#24, located at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Tinsukia District in Assam at around 11:30 pm on 09 April 2024.
OIL personal rushed to the site and controlled the leak at around 2:20 am today. The District Administration was informed and officials from the Administration was present at site to assess and address the situation. Proactively, fire service was mobilised, and fire service crew is kept stand by.
Upon examination, a hole was observed on the flow path from the X-mass tree and the same is under investigation. Gas and crude oil had spread out over nearby areas located within approximately 100 m from the wellsite. An on-site assessment team of OIL is formed to assess the affected areas immediately. The OIL team is taking up measures for remediation of the affected area.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and OIL reassures that the well is in completely cntrolled & closed condition and there is no point of panic for the same.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

James Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Diana Tea Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Varun Beverages to invest in two renewable energy entities

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Uno Minda embarks on strategic expansion plan

Dr Reddys launches migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany

Market ends with moderate gains, Nifty hits record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon