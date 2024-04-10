Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.17% to 11.11.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 111.05 points or 0.49% to 22,753.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.17% to 11.11.

HDFC Bank, Vedanta and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,804, a premium of 50.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,753.80 in the cash market.