Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 9.86% to Rs 10356.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11488.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 169212.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales165569.06169212.63 -2 OPM %12.0912.93 -PBDT21609.6322494.26 -4 PBT14515.7115710.25 -8 NP10356.4411488.99 -10
