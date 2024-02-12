Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 9.86% to Rs 10356.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11488.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 169212.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.165569.06169212.6312.0912.9321609.6322494.2614515.7115710.2510356.4411488.99