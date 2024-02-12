Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 crore
Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 9.86% to Rs 10356.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11488.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 165569.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 169212.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales165569.06169212.63 -2 OPM %12.0912.93 -PBDT21609.6322494.26 -4 PBT14515.7115710.25 -8 NP10356.4411488.99 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares rise

Energy shares gain

PG Eectroplast arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in NGM

Polo Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 56.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon