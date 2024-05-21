Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 166770.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.08% to Rs 49221.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36709.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 643037.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 684829.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 125.00% to Rs 10107.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4492.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 166770.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164066.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.