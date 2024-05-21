Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 8.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore
Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 8.55% to Rs 253.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1961.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.82% to Rs 810.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 852.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 7681.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7972.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2126.211961.36 8 7681.837972.06 -4 OPM %14.1617.74 -14.6216.17 - PBDT315.85356.07 -11 1187.591312.18 -9 PBT269.39315.15 -15 1021.931145.88 -11 NP253.86233.86 9 810.90852.00 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 3.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Nitrite and its subsidiaries receive ratings action from ICRA

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Andhra Pradesh Expressways reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NESCO standalone net profit rises 23.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon