NESCO standalone net profit rises 23.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 188.97 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 23.80% to Rs 105.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 188.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.82% to Rs 362.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 290.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 678.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
