Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spurts 5.8%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 13.1% over last one month compared to 3.39% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd gained 5.8% today to trade at Rs 114.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.63% to quote at 38461.17. The index is up 3.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Platforms Ltd increased 2.76% and Ksolves India Ltd added 2.74% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 29.72 % over last one year compared to the 22.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd has added 13.1% over last one month compared to 3.39% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51387 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 114.8 on 27 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 40.53 on 31 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News