Mastek wins multiple contracts from UK public service department

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Worth USD 85 million

Mastek announced that it has secured multiple contracts with an estimated value of USD 85 million from a UK public service department, spread over a period of 2 years. The contracts are an extension and expansion of the ongoing collaborations that support the transformation of the department's Digital, Data, and Technology services, aligned to its strategic priorities.

Mastek has a strong track record of driving digital transformations and delivering data-driven impact to citizens in the UK public service domain. With deep expertise in GovTech, Mastek enables government departments with greater autonomy, efficiency, and resilience. Through continued investment in the UK's Critical National Important Services, Mastek plays a vital role in supporting essential services, including case management, data integration and management, in citizen services on secure AWS cloud infrastructure.

 

Mastek is committed to upholding the compliance standards and regulatory frameworks set by the UK government, ensuring confidentiality and integrity in critical public service programmes.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

