Olatech Solutions wins a 10-year IT infrastructure and O&M contract

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Olatech Solutions has received an order worth from a reputed client in telecommunications domain for a turnkey project for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure along with AMC and O&M for a period of 10 years. Total order value is Rs 44.99 crore of which approximately 50% will be billed in FY2025-26 and balance 50% will be billed over a period of 10 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

