Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 32.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 32.74% to Rs 24.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.33% to Rs 313.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.313.94216.0213.9818.6640.9234.2731.8525.2624.0018.08