NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 8.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 90.75 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 8.34% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 90.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.