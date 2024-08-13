NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 8.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 90.75 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 8.34% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 90.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales90.7571.04 28 OPM %10.3113.89 -PBDT14.7912.94 14 PBT11.7910.08 17 NP9.228.51 8
