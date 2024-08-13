Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 212.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.62% to Rs 244.41 croreNet profit of Orchid Pharma rose 212.23% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.62% to Rs 244.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales244.41182.92 34 OPM %13.2912.10 -PBDT36.5618.48 98 PBT28.1210.78 161 NP29.359.40 212
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content