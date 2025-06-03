Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One 97 Communications allots 1.93 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
One 97 Communications has allotted 1,93,960 equity shares under ESOS on 02 June 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,79,08,591 (consisting of 63,79,08,591 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 63,81,02,551 (consisting of 63,81,02,551 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

