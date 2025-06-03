Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 6.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 405.71 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear rose 6.96% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 405.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 363.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.49% to Rs 121.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.99% to Rs 1592.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1448.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales405.71363.86 12 1592.961448.29 10 OPM %17.6117.56 -15.2914.56 - PBDT70.3862.39 13 239.43192.14 25 PBT47.6143.79 9 163.94120.03 37 NP35.0332.75 7 121.1889.44 35
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content