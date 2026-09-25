One 97 Communications hikes stake in its subsidiary - Little Internet

Also invests Rs 100 cr in its wholly owned subsidiary- Paytm Money

One 97 Communications announced that the conversion of optionally convertible debentures and convertible inter corporate deposit by the company, in Little Internet, a subsidiary of the company has been completed today and the company's shareholding in Little Internet has increased from 62.53% to 77.42%.

Further, the company has also completed today the additional investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Money (PML), by way of subscription to the rights issue of equity shares of PML.