Lumax Auto Technologies announces change in senior management
Lumax Auto Technologies announced the superannuation of Sanjay Bhagat, Sr. Executive Vice President - After Market Division designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective from the closure of business hours of 30 September 2026;
The company also announced the resignation of Satish Sundaresan, Chief Technology Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective from the closure of business hours of 25 September 2026.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:58 PM IST