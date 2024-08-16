One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 79.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 13.56 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 79.59% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.5612.5217.6310.942.391.372.351.311.760.98